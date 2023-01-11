According to several confirmed reports, Isaiah Dukes aka Lil Zay Osama is back behind bars on illegal weapons charges in Chicago.

Details are scarce about the most recent arrest, but it is being reported that Chicago Police found several illegal weapons in the vehicle of the 25-year-old CHi-Town native, including two assault-style rifles and multiple handguns.

Lil Zay Osama is best known for his Trench Baby series, which includes his “Fuck My Cousin” singles, featuring Lil Durk on the second version.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.