The Miami HEAT’s game on Tuesday night was definitely a weird one. Already short-handed, the team’s backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected after hitting one of the massage guns behind the bench, which launched onto the court during the game.

Dedmon’s frustration boiled over after he had a disagreement with being subbed out of the game. The massage gun traveled 35 feet away from Demon, landing near members of both the HEAT and visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN, HEAT coach Erik Spoelstra said the moment was a product of gnarly personalities.

Advertisement

“That part was unfortunate,” Spoelstra said. “Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

Playing only five minutes of game time, Dedmon could face additional disciplinary action.

The HEAT would win the game, led by Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo. In the game, the team set the NBA record for free throws, going 40 for 40 from the charity stripe.