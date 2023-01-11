Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend

Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend

According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively.

The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, January 13th at 7pm in Memphis, Tennessee at Railgarten located at 2166 Central Avenue and the Funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 11am at Brown Baptist Church, which is located at 980 Stateline Road.

For information on how to contribute to the Celebration of Life and/or Funeral Services for Gangsta Boo, email GangstaBooRIP@gmail.com

Advertisement

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead on the first day of 2023 in a neighborhood near the Memphis International Airport. She was 43 years old. There is an ongoing investigation into her death, but authorities have said that there was no signs of foul play.