R&B singer Donell Jones is thanking God he’s alive after falling asleep at the wheel and driving his car into a ditch. The singer showed the graphic photos that could have been deadly if the ditch didn’t stop his car.

The ‘Where I wanna be’ singer gave a brief description about his almost fatal night.

I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch.. I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you’re tired just park the car cause this could’ve been bad…. I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience…. Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you.. 🙏🏾👌🏾



We’ve seen this tragedy happen over and over again and we’re glad Donell is safe. If you’re feeling tired while sleeping, pull over and rest. Listen to your body.

