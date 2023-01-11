What are you wearing to your couch or Super Bowl party to see Rihanna perform? Don’t know? Don’t worry; Rihanna has you covered. Over the past weekend, Rihanna dropped her “Game Day” collection through her Savage X Fenty brand.

The performance will be Rihanna’s first since 2018. To have fans ready for the moment, she showcased the pieces on her company’s Instagram page.

“We heard there’s a football game? #SavageXGameDay.”

Rihanna’s new collection features jerseys, sweats, caps and more. You can get a preview below and also pick up yours here before they are all gone.