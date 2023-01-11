Stephanie McMahon has announced her resignation as co-CEO of WWE. The announcement comes less than a week after her father, Vince McMahon, reinstated himself as the chairman of the board, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the wrestling titan.

In addition to Khan in place as CEO, McMahon’s husband, Paul “Triple H” LeVesque, is expected to remain in charge of creative.

“With Nick’s leadership and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as chief content officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” Stephanie McMahon wrote in a statement.

“WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started as a pure fan when I was a little kid.”

Stephanie McMahon left WWE over a year ago to spend more time with her children. She returned in July after Vince retired after he was being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct, including nondisclosure payments that equaled nearly $20 million. Vince’s return is related to facilitating the sale of WWE’s media rights as deals for both flagship shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, are set to expire.

Currently, the Internet is buzzing with rumors that a Saudi Arabia investment group has purchased the company, leading many fans to wonder about the transition will impact women and LGBTQIA+ performers. No confirmation of the sale is available.

You can read Stephanie McMahon’s statement below.