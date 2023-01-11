After being convicted in the shooting of rap star Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez had his sentencing rescheduled by his new defense team, who are seeeking a new trial for the troubled Canadian rapper.

L.A. legal reporter Meghann Cuniff announced that Lanez’s sentencing has been rescheduled to February 28 from its original January 27 sentencing date.

Rapper Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been rescheduled from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as his new lawyers prepare to ask the judge to grant him a new trial. This was finalized in court a few minutes ago. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2023

Tory’s new lawyer David Kenner said “I look forward to litigating the motion for new trial.” Kenner noted that he’s set on the issues he’ll be raising “but I’m not prepared to share them at this point. […] We are very confident though.”

David Kenner gained fame and notoriety in the early 90s as the primary attorney for Suge Knight and Death Row Records, scoring a victory in the 1993 murder acquittal for Snoop Dogg and his bodyguard, prompting the release of “Murder Was The Case”.