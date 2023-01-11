SZA’s “Kill Bill” is the No. 1 single on the planet right now. Doubling down on the success of the hit record, SZA has dropped the video for “Kill Bill,” which co-stars the star of the actual film, Vivica A. Fox.

In the video, SZA’s lover gives her a teddy bear and a note, which she thought was a sign of love. Instead, it was a death note as he stood outside with a firing squad aimed at the trailer she stood in. From there, the revenge is on as she is picked up by Fox, who then plans to kill the former lover.

In true Kill Bill fashion, swords are present as SZA takes to a bike to go hunt.

SZA has a massive hit on her hands with “Kill Bill.” The single from her SOS Album is the No. 1 single across the globe. Hitting Twitter, the TDE songstress celebrated the achievement.

“Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!!” SZA tweeted. “I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around the world listening to SOS and kill bill.”

Number one GLOBALLY is incredible!! 🥹 I’m so GRATEFUL! Thank you to everyone around the world listening to SOS and kill bill 🫡🆘 pic.twitter.com/9Z7xdANtDB — SZA (@sza) January 10, 2023

SZA has owned the top spot on the Billboard 200 for one month. According to Luminate, for the week ending Jan. 5, the R&B star’s SOS album earned 125,000 equivalent album units.

According to Billboard, SOS is the first album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 in a year since Adele’s 30 ruled for six weeks, and it is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30‘s six-week reign. SOS is also the first female R&B album to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys’ As I Am spent a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February 2008. (Feb. 16, 2008).

SOS achieved 125,000 equivalent album units, SEA units 121,500 (down 4%, equaling 162.42 million official on-demand streaming of the set’s tracks), album sales 3,000 (up 289%), and TEA units 500 (down 7%). SZA’s Top Dawg Entertainment webstore received a sales surge after the introduction of two additional digital album variations of the package late on Jan. 5.

Taylor Swift holds down the second spot with Midnights, while Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains takes the third spot. Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is at No. 4, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is locked in at the five spot.