Antonio Brown is back at the center of controversy. In a piece of leaked audio from a 911 call, Brown is accused by the woman who accused him of domestic violence of sending “explicit videos” to her son.

Brown is the father of the child, but the woman states Brown “started throwing a fit” upon his arrival home, leading to a domestic dispute. TMZ notes, in the conversation with authorities, the woman stated Brown was “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

The woman can be heard yelling at Brown, “This is not legal!”

Advertisement

Brown threw the woman out of the house, corroborated by a neighbor who also placed a phone call. Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the woman leading to an arrest warrant.

Brown ducked charges after the “recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm.”