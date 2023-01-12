This Friday, Diadora will unveil its latest design for a special shoe release in collaboration with Details Matter Co, a Puerto Rican-based business. In “The Traveler,” Diadora’s classic N9002 silhouette will be updated with new colors and materials, available only at footlocker.com.

In its painstaking engineering and exact design, the shoe exemplifies the Details Matter concept while also integrating aspects that celebrate the brand’s homeland of Puerto Rico. The Traveler is made of high-quality nubuck, suede, and oil-waxed leather in various shades of grey to depict the clouds that linger above the lush mountains and the cobblestone streets that line the streets of Old San Juan. A tan-colored 3M outline complements the side Diadora logo, which was inspired by the country’s gorgeous sand beaches. The Traveler’s heel is imprinted with a rubber mold of the Details Matter compass logo to serve as a lighthouse for those about to embark on their journey.

Diadora and Details Matter “The Traveler” N9002 sneakers, retailing for $140, will be available in men’s sizes (8M-13M) only through footlocker.com and select Foot Locker locations beginning Friday, Jan. 13th at 10 a.m. EST.

You can see the sneaker below.