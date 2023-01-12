Words by: Brandon Simmons

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards were last night; you know what everyone is talking about: fashion! At every award show, besides who the winners are, people are tuned in to see who is wearing what. And per usual, there were many looks we loved and a couple of looks we could do without. One man, in particular, caught everyone’s attention with his comfortable ensemble.

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, showed up to the Golden Globes in silk pajamas. When explaining his outfit before the show, the Atlanta producer wanted to be comfortable enough to sit in a chair for three hours. A sharp-shouldered jack over cream silk pajamas is what Yves Saint Laurent came up with for Glover. Another thing that stood out about Glover was his mustache! He is sporting it pretty thick these days.

The Feels Like Summer rapper was at the 80th Annual prestigious awards show hoping to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for Atlanta. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the trophy Jeremy Allen White won for his role as Carmy in The Bear.

Since Atlanta came out, Donald Glover has taken a break from Childish Gambino. Can you blame him? The TV series has been regarded as one of the best shows of this generation! Atlanta has won Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards, EMMY Awards, and the Writer’s Guild of America Awards. Although Donald Glover has been successful, Childish Gambino isn’t going away. While talking with Laverne Cox, she asked him about his music career, to which he responded that he is making music and still has a thing for it.

“I’m making music right now. I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.” – Donald Glover

Who knows, maybe we’ll hear something from him in 2023!