Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone to be Celebrated at The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Event

GRAMMY Award winners Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne, as well as music executive Sylvia Rhone, will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023 at the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event. The Recording Academy Global Impact Award will be presented to all four awardees for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

The second annual Black Music Collective event and takes over the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and is sponsored by Amazon Music and Google Pixel Phone. The musical director for the evening is Adam Blackstone. Rico Love, Vice Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, will also return to chair the event.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during GRAMMY Week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

