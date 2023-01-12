Druski Announces ‘Coulda Been Records’ Auditions for Public With a Chance To Join Him on Tour

Druski recently revealed plans to hold open-to-the-public “Coulda Been Records” auditions for prospective artists to join him on stage during his upcoming Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda comedy tour in front of thousands.

Druski began tryouts by broadcasting a video from a New York City audition, and he will hold the next one in Los Angeles on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. ET at 800 N El Centro Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038.

He intends to hold another audition in Atlanta but has also made it possible for aspiring entertainers in all cities to submit audition tapes online at 4lifersworld.com.

Druski’s “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” tour kicks off on March 2, 2023, including a live portion of Druski’s legendary satirical record label “Coulda Been Records” segments that grew to prominence on Instagram Live. The “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” tour tickets are presently on sale at https://4lifersworld.com/.

Druski facetiously offers aspiring artists an opportunity to display their skills in front of millions in those “Coulda Been Records” social media sessions. Several artists have collaborated in Coulda Been Records, including Drake, Kevin Hart, 21 Savage, GloRilla, and Kodak Black.

Since his success, Druski has blossomed into a multihyphenate force, appearing in music videos for Drake, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey, Lil Yachty, and others. He also has multiple TV and film projects in the pipeline, most notably a role in Will Packer’s comedy “Praise This” starring Bailey, Quavo, and Mack Wilds.

Dates for Druski’s tour can be seen here.