Freddie Gibbs Says He’s Working on Four Collab Projects, ‘I’m Making the Best Music of My Life’

Freddie Gibbs is well known for his collab projects with producers such as Alchemist and Madlib. His 2020 project Alfredo even earned him a Grammy nomination and was credited as one of the best albums of that year.

Following the release of his last critically acclaimed album Soul Sold Separately, Gibbs said that he’s working on four collab projects now, noting that he’s making the best music of his life.

Gibbs shared info on his forthcoming projects in a new interview with XXL. He said that he’s working on albums with Madlib, Alchemist, Boi-1da, and hinted at a possible R&B album.

“Imma hit y’all with some shit that y’all thought y’all was ready for, but you really ain’t ready for,” he said. “Alchemist and Madlib ain’t goin’ nowhere, so keep that in mind. And me and Boi-1da in the studio now real, real, real heavy. I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that album as well.”

Even though Gibb’s didn’t name a fourth producer, there’s some speculation that the fourth project might be with a rapper. Elsewhere in the interview, the SSS artist said that he’d like to work with Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, and Kodak Black and Future, who he called his “current favorite artists.”

Previously, Gibbs even said that he wanted to do a collab album with Tyler, The Creator in an interview with Rap Caviar.

“Cha-ching, gimme my money! We could do it, Tyler!” Gibbsa said. “I’m gonna call his mama and make it happen…I always loved Tyler, that’s like a little brother to me…I love Tyler, man, he’s such a f**king weirdo. Like, how can you not love a guy like that?”