Words by: Brandon Simmons

Future’s One Big Party Tour kicked off a few days ago in Houston at the Toyota Center. The “WAIT FOR U” rapper performed in front of a sold-out crowd as he shared pictures of the stadium on Instagram. He also went on to Twitter after the show to show his gratitude to his fans.

“The city came out the energy was there the love was undeniable. Thank u HOUSTON,” tweeted the Grammy award-winning artist.

Throughout Future’s tour, he will bring a squad of friends including, EST Gee, Polo G, Doe Boy, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, and Babyface Ray. Rob49 is set to be on this tour as well, but won’t start off the tour as he recovers from the injuries he sustained at the French Montana video shoot last week. There has not been confirmation as to whether he will skip the tour or not.

The One Big Party Tour will last for six dates ending on Jan. 27 in Boston at the TD Garden. The next stop is Friday, Jan. 13, in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center.

At the first stop in Houston, the I NEVER LIKED YOU rapper brought out a few historic Houston rappers to touch the stage. Bun B, Slim Thug, and Trae tha Truth all performed along with the rest of Future’s friends.

I NEVER LIKED YOU debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and has earned four Grammy Nominations. With this album, Future was the only rapper to sit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 52 weeks, beating out Drake, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Lil Baby. Its lead single, “WAIT FOR U,” debuted at number one as well on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most streamed song on Apple Music in 2022.