Spotify has launched its annual “Artist To Watch” campaign, highlighting the artists that will make a splash in 2023.


First off, Spotify’s playlist for the upcoming hip-hop voices, Most Necessary, is revealing the list of up-and-coming artists that are poised to have an impact on hip-hop culture and leave their stamp on the music business.

The Most Necessary playlist is a subset of RapCaviar, the largest and most popular hip-hop playlist in the world and one of Spotify’s flagship playlists. If you have yet to tune into the elite playlist, it is one of the best sources for the singles and artists that you should have your ears focused on. Go grab that here.

Included in the 2023 Most Necessary Artist to Watch are:

GloRilla

Finesse2tymes

SleazyWorld Go

Central Cee

Destroy Lonely

Ice Spice

Babyface Ray

Saucy Santana

2Rare

Real Boston Richey

You can hear all these stars and more on the Most Necessary playlist available here.