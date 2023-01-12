Tennessee rappers Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla join forces for the ferocious new single “On Wat U On,” out today via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records. The ready-made crowd-pleaser, which finds the collaborators trading bars, cleverly breaks down a lover’s quarrel. The no-holds-barred track is accompanied by a fiery video that captures a heated argument about trust and infidelity. Watch it HERE .

Over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement, Bagg expresses exasperation about the work it takes to make romance go the distance. “Asking me ‘bout b****es in a city that she think I’m f***ing,” he spits, “Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I’d rather tell her nothing.” GloRilla isn’t about to take that disrespect and fires back: “Ain’t got s*** to say now huh, dumbass?” As catchy as it is relatable, “On Wat U On” is a surefire hit.

The visualizer takes a literal approach, showing a couple in the midst of a heated argument. Inspired by scenes from the cult classic movie “Baby Boy,” GloRilla finds a pack of contraceptives in the backseat when they pull up to a drive-thru window and calls out Bagg. The back-and-forth makes its way back to their apartment, and finally outside again, where Glo picks up a large rock and aims for his windshield to truly show her anger.

