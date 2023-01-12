A man in Brooklyn launched a chair through the glass door of a restaurant, then stabbed his ex-girlfriend before fleeing the scene.

According to The New York Daily News, the man is currently being searched for by the NYPD.

The man has been identified as Rakien Figueroa, who threw the chair through the CAVA restaurant in downtown Brooklyn. The event happened at 7:50 a.m., and the restaurant was not yet open.

Advertisement

Figueroa reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times before fleeing the scene. The woman was transferred to a local hospital and is expected to recover.