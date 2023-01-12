The McDonald’s All-American Games have announced a new group of rising basketball stars as nominees for the 2023 class.

A total of 722 high school girls and boys basketball players from throughout the country have been nominated. This year’s nominees come from 44 states and the District of Columbia, and they attend 462 different high schools across the country. Texas had the most nominations (93) followed by California (73), Florida (65) and New Jersey (65). (35). Montverde Academy had the most nominations (11) followed by Dream City Christian High School (8), Southern California Academy (8), and IMG Academy (8).

“Providing a national platform to elevate and honor these players is what the McDonald’s All American Games is all about,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “We’ve been doing this for over four decades and have seen some truly amazing kids come through this iconic program. That’s why this moment is so special…the history, prestige and all that comes with it. These players are joining a long list of icons to be named nominees to the Games and it’s something that will never be taken away.”

“Becoming a McDonald’s All American Games nominee is bigger than one person – it’s about representing your family, friends, school and community on the national stage and doing so with pride of what you earned and respect for those that have paved the way,” said Vicki Chancellor, Atlanta-based McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Chair, McDonald’s USA Franchisee Marketing Committee. “On behalf of McDonald’s, we’re so proud of every nominee and know how much hard work went into this achievement. It’s important we take a moment to highlight the achievements of these athletes from across the country and celebrate their new status as a McDonald’s All American nominee.”

The final lineups will be revealed later this month. The announcement will be made live on NBA Today on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN. A complete list of 2023 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.