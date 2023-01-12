The NFL revealed today the eight distinct skill disciplines in which AFC and NFC Pro Bowl players will compete during The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon. The skills challenges, which will take place over two days in Las Vegas, will be broadcast live for the first time on ESPN from 7:00-8:30 PM ET on Thursday, Feb. 2, as an epic made-for-tv event, and will continue throughout the day on Sunday, Feb. 5, along with the first-ever NFL Flag football games.

Peyton Manning (AFC head coach), Ray Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator), and Diana Flores (AFC offensive coordinator) will lead the AFC team, while Eli Manning (NFC head coach), DeMarcus Ware (NFC defensive coordinator), and Vanita Krouch (NFC offensive coordinator) will lead the NFC team (NFC offensive coordinator).

The Pro Bowl Games’ skills competitions will be brought to life by A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as American Ninja Warrior, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Titan Games, and will take place at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters and practice facility, on Thursday and Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The events from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be televised live on ESPN and ABC on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 PM ET. Ticketholders will be able to witness all of the impressive player feats live, including three epic seven-on-seven Flag football games between the league’s best players, the culmination of the Pro Bowl Games skills events, and a major musical performance. To purchase tickets, go to probowl.com/tickets, where prices start at $35.

The NFL’s elite players are slated to compete in new and fan-favorite Pro Bowl skills competitions, which are a cornerstone of the annual AFC vs. NFC rivalry. You can learn more about those competitions here.