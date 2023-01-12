While Tory Lanez and his new defense team, which includes former Death Row lawyer David Kenner, organizes their strategy going into the appellate phase of his conviction, a mugshot from his re-arrest has now surfaced and has more than a few people wondering what’s going to happen next in the saga of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

The smile on Lanez’s face has some believing that he may have some inclination as to what’s next to happen in his case. An appeal of his conviction could mean a new trial for the Canadian native, but for now, he’s currently behind bars awaiting sentencing.

While critics IG complimented Tory on his fresh new cut, others said he looks like he knows that he’ll be getting out soon. Either way, the “Why Did I” rapper appears to be in great spirits considering the circumstances.

