Directorial debut of actor/director Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant, Sons of Anarchy)

Executive produced by two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (The Water Man)

The suspenseful satirical thriller stars Y’Ian Noel (Insecure), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion) & Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple – happily married, successful, and comfortable. One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor (Hartley) was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they embark on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something’ about it.

Wildly entertaining, humorous, and often absurd, A LOT OF NOTHING acts as a funhouse mirror to reflect the best and worst of humanity – and how our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today. Mo McRae dazzles in his feature directorial debut, with a keen visual eye and a fresh, compelling voice. With A LOT OF NOTHING, he offers a pointed take on the micro and macro dynamics at play in many of our lives, tackling them with nuance, finesse, and wit.