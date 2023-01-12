French Montana collaborates with Vory on the new “Project Baby (Remix)” music video. The tune focuses on the artists’ rise from the projects to where they are now, and serves as the third video since the release of CB6: Money Heist Edition via Coke Boys Records.

The video for “Project Baby (Remix)” transports viewers to an underground party, where guests are shown smoking, drinking, and playing dice in a circle, while cuts to south Bronx imagery fill the screen. Montana is shown in found film and contemporary photos dancing to trap music and rapping rhymes on top of cars and in the middle of a dice game. Pit bulls, four-wheelers, and individuals in masks smoking are among the frames, and the deep bass helps paint a picture of struggle and survival.

Earlier this week, French Montana revealed Max B will be released from prison this year. The announcement was alongside Montana’s new video for “Lemonade,” with Max asking for the Coke Boys 6 rapper to announce his return home. According to HipHopDX, Max was serving time in crimes related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” French wrote. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can [wave emoji] Free the Count [100 emoji] ‘LEMONADE’ VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”