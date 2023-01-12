Jerrod Carmichael stirred a little bit of controversy over his hosting gig at the 2023 Golden Globes. His monologue about the racism behind the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press left many in the audience quiet, and while his other jokes about Will Smith and telling the crowd to “shut the f**k up” garnered laughs, one joke didn’t sit well with others.

During the broadcast, the 35-year-old comedian made a joke about the late legendary singer Whitney Houston.

“Alright you guys, we are back, we are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue we’re in,” Carmichael said following a commercial break. “So we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys—so uh, that’s very exciting.”

" We are here live from the Hotel that Killed Whitney Houston " 👀



Jerrod made history as the first black openly gay Comedian to hosts the award ceremony pic.twitter.com/55R9TZwdCx — #TTB Entertainment ® ♂️ (@thirsttrapboy) January 11, 2023

Pat Houston, Whitney’s longtime manager and the sole executor of her estate, told TMZ that she denounced the joke and said it was “in poor taste.”

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste.”

Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub in the Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2012. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office said attributed her death to drowning and the “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.”

Houston’s estate was not the only ones mad at Carmichael’s joke. Many people even took to social media to slam the comedian for the joke as well.

Why is Jerrod Carmichael praising the hotel where Whitney Houston died in Kecin Costner show intro & shading Will Smith with Rock Hudson Award? It is disrespectful, awkward & cringe. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/uOXZq9MsGm — Shani Harris (@shanikharris) January 11, 2023