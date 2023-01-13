A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas.

According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.

The parents told officials that Dicus, who lived in a small cabin with Diaz behind their home, came inside their home and made some type of statement, prompting them to check the home where they found the body and immediately called 911. Dicus was interviewed by authorities and confessed to the crime.

Judge Carbett J. Duhon III, who wed the couple last fall, posted the following to his Facebook account, “I’m sure many of you have heard about an occurrence yesterday in the Oak Hollow area of Waller County where a young man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. This involved a young couple that I married in October of 2022. During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple. As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families. Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post. This matter will now go through our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office will see to it that justice is served.”



Jared Dicus was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. In Texas, first-degree murder refers to a murder that was premeditated and done with the goal of ending another’s life. The sentence for those convicted of first-degree murder is anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.