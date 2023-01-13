Following their debut Kith exclusive release in Oct. 2022, PUMA and Dapper Dan are collaborating to unleash their much-awaited second drop. The unique five-piece collection marries Dapper Dan’s exceptional craftsmanship with PUMA’s sporting legacy in apparel and footwear items.

The concept of a pre-game runway served as the inspiration for the new collection, which features knitted fabrics, an allover monogram design, and a luxurious upcycled look. The T7 tracksuit with PUMA x Dap logo mania, two tees, and a reversible padded jacket with Dap’s striking representation of the PUMA, rhinestones, and the collaborator’s logo are all included in the collection. The legendary Clyde sneaker from PUMA is also given a makeover. In typical Dapper Dan fashion, he drew inspiration from his Harlem roots for this follow-up release, thinking back on the value of the expression and what that has meant to him over the years. The limited edition items will cost between $70-$300 USD.

“I did to fashion what hip hop did to music, what jazz did to music, what we’ve always done to music,” Dapper Dan said.

Advertisement

On launch day, Dapper Dan will tour a few retailers with this five-piece capsule collection while driving a freshly wrapped Dapper Dan vehicle. Additionally, he added the PUMA x Dapper Dan print to the interior of the PUMA jet.

On launch day, Dapper Dan will tour a few retailers with this five-piece capsule collection while driving a freshly wrapped Dapper Dan vehicle. Additionally, he added the PUMA x Dapper Dan print to the interior of the PUMA jet.

You can see the collection below.