After weeks of rumors, Damson Idris made his relationship with Lori Harvey Instagram official.

Idris is getting ready for the sixth and final season of FX’s hit series Snowfall. After walking the gold carpet with his castmates, as seen in his Instagram story, Idris would slide a picture of himself cuddled up with Harvey. No words shared, just vibes. He would double back with Harvey holding a picture of what appears to be prop money, flanked by prop bricks of cocaine.

❤️‍🔥💸 Damson Idris x Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/58yMFNVASR — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) January 13, 2023

If you are more interested in Snowfall than Idris’ romance, the trailer for the forthcoming season is available below.

