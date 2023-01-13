Kanye has been extremely quiet since he was “canceled” in November for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Hitler and the Nazis. Ye ducked off for a while, even his business partner was having trouble locating the rapper/fashion designer. However, it was recently discovered that Ye had gotten re-married, and was even spotted with a wedding ring and with his new wife at a restaurant.

According to sources close to TMZ, the mystery blonde woman is Bianca Censori, the head of architecture for Yeezy. Censori and Kanye reportedly got married in a private ceremony, even though it doesn’t look like they’ve filed a wedding certificate to make it official.

Ye and Censori were spotted at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week where they caught pictures of Ye with a ring on his finger.

Screen Shot 2023 01 13 at 4.09.42 AM

Last month, Ye dropped a song on Instagram called “Censori Overload” where he rapped about his current state and his finalized divorce from Kim Kardashian. The song was taken down by Instagram and his account was suspended due to hate speech most likely due to the use of a sound bite from the Alex Jones alt-right show Infowars and his reference to his “death com 3” tweet that began his spiral downward.