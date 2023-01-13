Kanye West is NOT missing! While there have been rumors and concerns that Ye has gone MIA, particularly after the backlash West received after making antisemitic remarks, fans can be comforted knowing that he is out and about, carrying on with his daily life.

Photos have surfaced online showcasing West sharing a meal with a mystery woman with short blonde hair. The two sat down for dinner at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. While no details have been revealed on the reasoning behind the link-up, West has been seen at the luxury hotel several times. The 5-star resort has been described as “an urban oasis in the heart of Southern California.”

Of course, the media has quickly speculated that this might be West’s new fling. The two were even sighted holding hands and walking into the hotel.

Advertisement

Following West’s very public divorce from Kim Kardashian, West has wasted no time living the bachelor life. After his short-lived stint dating Julia Fox, which lasted only one month, West was seen with Miami-based model Chaney Jones, who even got his name tattooed on her body. After that, he was spotted with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

West has been laying extremely low since his appearance on Alex Jones’ “InfoWars,” where he proclaimed his love for Hitler and left the news in a frenzy. West lost essential business deals, such as adidas and Balenciaga.

However, this isn’t the first time Ye has been spotted since the MIA rumors; recently seen attending church last weekend via a picture of Ye listening to the sermon. West was seen sporting a green bomber jacket and camo baseball cap.

It all started back when the G.O.O.D. Music founder could not be found after his former business manager, Thomas St. John, filed a lawsuit against Kanye West.

Allegedly, the two had agreed on a professional relationship dating back to March 2022, where St. John would be placed on a monthly retainer of $300,000 to be West’s business manager and Chief Marketing Officer of his Donda brand. This ended when an “aggressive meeting” transpired, in which St. John claims West stopped responding to his texts overall. St. John is currently seeing $4.5 million in damages.

On a positive note, West’s nine-year-old daughter North West has been killing the game on TikTok, even going viral last week after she dressed up as her father. Seen alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian, North West is seen with a beanie, bushy eyebrows, and beard, posting a clip to “Bound 2” while reenacting the song’s official music video.

The TikTok video currently boasts over 8.7 million likes and counting.

​​