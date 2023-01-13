PARTYNEXTDOOR is back. The OVO crooner has dropped his new single “Her Old Friends.”

The new single signals a busy year for PND, who hasn’t released a new album since 2020. “Her Old Friends” currently arrives as a loosie, as no additional details arrived about forthcoming releases.

As far as content, PND attacks his hopeful love’s old friends for allowing her sexual side with various men before they met.

Previously, PND teamed with Diddy for the new single “Sex in the Porsche.” The new melodic, sensual, and sex single brings together the talents of the two music legends and drives home the latest sound from Brother Love. The duo of Diddy and PND wrote the single. Diddy assists in the production, bringing in Nyan for assistance. You can hear that here.