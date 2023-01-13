Ray J is sending a warning to Tyrese: leave Eddie Murphy alone or “It wont end well!!”

A day after Smith was the butt of an Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already.

Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his accomplishments in the cinema industry. Murphy provided three pieces of advice for aspiring entertainment business newcomers during his acceptance speech.

“Pay your taxes, mind your business,” Murphy said to the audience as they listened silently to the words of wisdom from the comedy legend. “And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****g mouth,” Eddie Murphy said, recalling to the Oscars slap moment.

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f—ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Following the show, Tyrese shared an image of himself with Will Smith calling for an end of all the jokes.

“I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life,” Tyrese wrote. “I’m just saying man…. Move on already I just watched ‘EMANCIPATION’ for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is.”

Ray J saw his post and delivered a response:

Tyrese better mind his own biz! You not on Eddie level!!! To think you can tell Axel Foley or Hakeem the Prince of Zamunda to “move on already”?? Hes #1 in his acting campaign still to this day! REAL LEGEND! You BETTER show some respect Tyrese! Before WIll slap you back into your reality! – yeah I said it! You know how i feel about you and your antics! Dont play with me mentors!! It wont end well!!