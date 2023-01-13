Cardi B will take the stage for live in concert aligned with charity partners that will stream to over 2 million people in 190 countries raising money for local Phoenix healthcare and international charities. The week of events at Gila Resort and Casino are just thirty (30) minutes from State Farm Stadium in Glendale and fifteen (15) minutes from Phoenix Airport.

Capture Studios 2023 Hall of Fame Party Kicks off a week of exclusive fan events at Gila River Resorts and Casino. Capture Studios known for their LIV Lifestyle Hall of Fame Parties have successfully thrown, streamed concerts and events during previous LIV Super Bowl weekends. This merger between global streaming, entertainment, hospitality and charity sponsorship powerhouses teamed up with Blacktop Streetball Association give fans an all inclusive experience to literally Play Party and Recover.

Very similar to the “Original Mixtape Tour” Events will include: 1 on 1 (10 Seconds to Score) Blacktop Rough (No Fouls No Help) and Slam Dunk which is the Main Event. Super Bowl Sunday there will be amazing food, Tailgating, to Vip experiences. Music, Nerve Assist Massages, and day beds.

Advertisement

Waliyy Dixon, “The Main Event” star of “Bigger Than The Brand” a documentary on And1 says, “Blacktop Streetball Association supports the progressive evolvement of street basketball through competitive competition, respect, and honor.” This particular event in Phoenix is the launch of the relationship created by CEO Mark Bullock of Blacktop between Blacktop Streetball, its Digital Division and Charity Brands (Entertainment). The exhibitions are a “warm up” for the player and sponsors while the Blacktop Streetball Association is gearing up for the 2023 Blacktop Streetball Tour and League. Blacktop will tour in 20 cities, looking for the next streetball players.

Last Year during 2022’s Los Angeles Capture Studios “immersive” event during Super Bowl starred Meek mill Diplo, Future, Gunna, Megan thee Stallion, Aaron Judge, Keegan Michael Key and many others. Blacktop Streetball Association has entered streaming deals as Blacktop Digital with SEGI TV, M12 Telecom and 3rd Ren. Blacktop Streetball League is in negotiations from apparel to strains with various category partners for licensing, and network television into 80 million homes 50 million subscribers throughout the USA.