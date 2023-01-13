Trevor Bauer’s tenure as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially over. The pitcher has been released, requiring the Dodgers to pay his remaining $22.5 million in his departure.

The Dodgers were attempting to trade Bauer by the Thursday (Jan. 12) afternoon deadline but were unable to find a trade partner, resulting in his release.

Bauer last pitched in 2021. He was shelved in the middle of the season after facing sexual assault allegations. Months later, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued Bauer a 324-game suspension, which eventually was cut to 194 games and immediate reinstation after a grievance was filed.

After signing a $100 million deal in Feb. 2021, Bauer was the subject of a domestic violence restraining order request by a 27-year-old San Diego woman. The woman stated she was assaulted in two separate sexual encounters at his home. Bauer maintained his innocence, and the case of a permanent restraining order against the pitcher was dismissed, and criminal charges were declined in Feb. 2022.

ESPN notes Bauer will be docked for 50 games of pay at the start of the 2023 season.