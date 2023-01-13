Lamar Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens wild card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hitting social media, Jackson stated he wants to be there for his team, but his left knee will not allow him to do so.

Jackson is suffering from a Grade 2 PCL strain that is “on the borderline of strain 3.”

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson wrote. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.”

He adds, ” I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

The Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown at quarterback, a tandem they have used through the last half of the season.

This season is the last of Lamar Jackson’s rookie contract. If the franchise tag is not used on him this offseason, he will become free agents.