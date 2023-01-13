Storm Reid is only 19 years old and is already swooning audiences worldwide with her undeniable beauty and talents on the big screen. The Atlanta native made her acting debut with an appearance in the film 12 Years a Slave before stepping into the limelight as the star of 2016’s superhero movie Sleight.

On Thursday, Jan. 12th, Storm Reid graced the red carpet alongside Nia Long as they co-star in the upcoming film Missing. Hosted by Sony Pictures, the exclusive premiere and screening took place at Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles, just one week before the highly-anticipated release into theaters worldwide.

The Source was present for the festivities, chatting with Storm Reid, who kicked things off on a high note. In fact, she stepped onto the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Shedeur Sanders (son of NFL player and University of Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders). This was the first time the two had gone public about their relationship.

Read below as we discuss working with Nia Long on set at Missing, her top five Atlanta artists, and what it meant to work with Machine Gun Kelly.

How’d it feel debuting your man on the red carpet today?

[laughs] It feels good. I’m just glad to have him here with me by my side. He’s always supporting me; I’m always supporting him.

Love your relationship with Nia Long. Do you have a favorite memory from filming Missing?

Ooh, I guess if we’re on the topic of boys: we talked about boys on set. That was very fun. [laughs] It made me laugh. She’s a great person, and I’m so glad to have worked with her.

Hip-Hop celebrates 50 years this year. I know you’re from Atlanta. Who are your top five Atlanta artists?

[gasps] Top five… ever? Gotta say Lil Baby. Gotta say, Thug. Gotta say Future. Can I say a group? Outkast. Who else? T.I.

How was it working with Machine Gun Kelly on One Way?

Oh, he is amazing! I thought I was going to be intimidated by him because of his looks, he looks tough and rough. But he is so sweet and so talented. You can really tell that he cares about acting. It was really fun to see him work and watch him be on set.