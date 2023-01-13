T-Royal has back with a new visual and single “Mine,” following the release of his fan-favorite single “Your Bed.”

Lyrically, “Mine” focuses on a man telling a woman how he wants to make love to her, all while claiming what’s rightly his!

“Mine” is a song about passionate lovemaking, and it will undoubtedly call to the lover in you. T-Royal soulfully brags about his certainty that his lady is his, all while outlining how he intends to set it down.

T-Royal discusses the song’s origins, ushering in a new musical direction.

“The inspiration behind ‘Mine’ came from a female friend that was involved in a relationship that went wrong. With me knowing her qualities, and with me keeping our relationship strictly friends, it gave me more motivation to own what was mistreated.” – T Royal

T-Royal, who is from Atlanta, has established himself as a very exceptional R&B singer due to his vocal abilities, range, authenticity, unique sound, and technique. T-Royal gained the respect and admiration of R&B veterans and luminaries such as Tevin Campbell, LaTocha Scott, Tamar Braxton, Jagged Edge, and others while winning over fans with vintage R&B renditions.