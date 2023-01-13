It all comes down to this. Snowfall, FX’s story of Franklin Saint, is headed to a close. The final season highlights the struggle between Saint and his Aunt and Uncle over the drug empire.

The show will highlight Fall 1986, showing Saint robbing his family and attempting to find his way out of the drug game.

“Franklin is faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built and getting through it will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s corrupt C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

Advertisement

The series will return on Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. with a two-episode premiere. You can see the trailer below.