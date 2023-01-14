Nia Long defines black excellence, and she continues to flourish on and off the big screen. Her newest movie, MISSING, sees herself co-starring alongside 19-year-old Storm Reid in a mystery thriller that will have viewers hanging onto the edge of their seats.

As the follow-up to 2018’s Searching, Missing tells the story of a mom named Grace Allen (played by Nia Long), who goes missing after traveling to Columbia with her boyfriend. Long’s daughter in the film, June, is played by Storm Reid, who’s willing to do whatever it takes to locate her mom. This includes using the power of technology and social media to hack into their emails and personal accounts in an attempt to retrace her mother’s footsteps.

The Source was present for the exclusive red carpet premiere and screening for MISSING, which took place at Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles. The evening kicked off on a high note as Storm Reid stepped onto the carpet holding hands with Shedeur Sanders, son of University of Colorado’s head coach and former NFL player Deion Sanders. This was the first time the couple had gone public with their relationship.

Nia Long made her grand entrance shortly after, sporting a stunning green sequined dress paired with gold heels. The long-time actress was nothing but smiles and good spirits, even revealing to another outlet that she’d been dating. This was refreshing to hear, especially given the troubling news the month prior when her husband, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtic after an affair with a staff member. The two share a son named Kez.

Speaking with The Source, Long agreed with Storm Reid, who stated her best memory on set filming MISSED was chatting with Long about boys.

“Oy my gosh, we talked about boys the whole time,” Long states with a laugh. “That’s all we did, is talk about boys. And I heard she has a new boy; I’m excited. He’s cute! I’m like, okay, I taught her well.”

Additionally, The Source asked Long who her top five artists are of all time.

“Ooh, don’t do this to me. Anything Tribe Called Quest. Anything Nas. Anything Latifah, I gotta give a shout-out to my female rappers. Who else? Heavy D. That’s my guy; I miss him so much.”

MISSING hits theaters nationwide on January 20th.