James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J, nickname “Ladies Love Cool James”; born on Long Island, New York, January 14, 1968. LL Cool J signed to pioneer Hip Hop label Def Jam Records in 1984. His career took off with classic hits, included on albums like: Bigger and Deffer, Walking with a Panther, Mama Said Knock You Out, 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith. LL turned to act, appearing in movies like B.A.P.S., Halloween H2O, and Any Given Sunday.

LL is undoubtedly one of the most tenured artists in the game, having started his career at the age of 15, signing to Def Jam with the hit demo single “I Need A Beat”. Many artists that are considered the greats on the mic have always been compared to Mr. Smith and his consistency to continue to put out hits and remain relevant over a span of four decades.

Happy born day to one of the GOATs of the game and wish him many more hereafter!

