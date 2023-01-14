Iggy Azalea is headed to OnlyFans. The rapper is headed into her Hotter Than Hell era and is looking to turn up the spice with the use of the subscription service that has become the home to tons of adult content.

Iggy’s OnlyFans carries a price tag of $25 a month. According to Variety, the content will include uncensored photos, videos, poetry, music and more. The collection of content will lead to her fourth album, Hotter Than Hell, which will arrive this summer.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea said “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.

“I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

You can learn more about Azalea’s OnlyFans here.