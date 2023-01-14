John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have announced the arrival of their new baby. According to PEOPLE, the couple’s latest child was born on Jan. 13.

At a private concert, Legend revealed the couple welcomed “the little baby this morning. He added, “What a blessed day.”

The birth of their child follows the couple’s devastating pregnancy loss in October 2020. Miles Theodore, 4, and Luna Simone, 6, are the couple’s previous children.

“We’re all excited,” Legend said to PEOPLE, “and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives. And I think they’ll be good at being a big sister and big brother.”

Congrats to John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen.