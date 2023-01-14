Kevin’s Kinks: Kevin Gates Reveals He Loves for His Women to Urinate in His Mouth

Kevin’s Kinks: Kevin Gates Reveals He Loves for His Women to Urinate in His Mouth

Kevin Gates never holds back about his sexual lifestyle. In his latest interview, Gates speaks on the Fancy Talk Show podcast and well, the talk wasn’t particularly fancy. The Louisiana rapper reveals he loves urination during sex, specifically in his mouth. Gates referred to the act as “beautiful.”

“I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it,” Gates said. “Because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her piss ain’t got no taste.”

Naaa Kevin Gates wild asf . He be saying these shits wit a straight face too 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aGM5pZxyEf — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 13, 2023

In a previous conversation, Kevin Gates revealed women with acne are the best sex partners. “I haven’t met my match, but I met somebody that’s really close,” Gates said. “And the reason I say she really really close. Oh God, don’t kill me, she got acne in her face.”

Advertisement

Immediately drawing chuckles and confusion from the crew of Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Gates would continue.

“I know this gon’ sound crazy,” Gates opened. “A lot of women with acne in they face got good pussy. ‘Cause they hormones are so imbalanced, that it cause them to have congestion. So they not releasing properly. See, once I really put it on her, her face start clearing up.”