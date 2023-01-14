Kanye West is once again a married man. The superstar rapper and designer reportedly wed Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony.

Following the news of the new marriage, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, reportedly “hates” Bianca.

A source stated, “She’s pretty. and Kim hates pretty girls.” Kardashian long suspected the architectural designer waned a more intimate relationship with West.

According to TMZ sources, Censori and Kanye married in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they have submitted a wedding certificate to make it official. Ye and Censori were photographed with a ring on Ye’s finger at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Ye released a song called “Censori Overload” on Instagram last month, in which he rapped on his current situation and his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Instagram removed the song and suspended his account for hate speech, most likely due to his usage of a sound bite from Alex Jones’ alt-right show Infowars and his allusion to his “death con 3” post, which started his downward slide.