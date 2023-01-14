Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion.

“He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do. I apologize and I haven’t done anything to her and I want some. ‘Megan, I apologize.”

Turning serious, Luenell would go on to wish the rapper more success.

50 Cent is the first in a long list of names that should apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent apologized to Hot Girl Meg for comparing Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, who was believed to orchestrate a hate crime hoax.

50 Cent stated his judgment was thrown off by Thee Stallion’s conversation with Gayle King, where she denied a sexual relationship with Lanez. 50 thought everything forward was a lie, and he was not supportive.

“The only reason I felt I should apologize is when I heard the phone conversation, it made me feel like ‘oh shit, now I know what happened,'” 50 said, alluding to Lanez’s calls from jail.