Meek Mill has been pardoned by the Governor of Pennsylvania. Hitting Instagram, Meek revealed the certificate, noting the forgiveness of criminal convictions, which can now be expunged from his record.

“Thank y’all,” Meek wrote on Instagram. “I’m only gone do more for my community, on god!”

Meek was included in a round of Pennsylvania citizens who received a pardon. The total number for this week was 369.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact. Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it,” said Gov. Wolf. “A record prevents positive forward motion in a person’s life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities.”

You can learn more about Gov. Wolf’s pardon here.

Meek’s promise to do good in the community follows a recent effort by him and his friends. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, fellow REFORM Alliance Co-Chair and Grammy Award-winning musician Meek Mill, and actor Kevin Hart have announced a $7 million donation to 60 private and parochial schools in need. These schools will use the money to provide low-income students from underserved families with scholarships for the 2023–2024 school year.

Additionally, the funds will grant access to much-needed home technology, such as laptops, tablets, and WiFi.

The newest installment in Meek Mill and Michael Rubin’s ongoing commitment to help communities in need, which has resulted in gifts totaling $17M over the course of past years, is this $7M donation.

These charitable endeavors follow up on significant charitable endeavors and initiatives held at the end of 2022 over the recent holiday season. In order to provide more than 30 children who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system and unfair probations with a special VIP experience, Rubin and Mill teamed up with REFORM Alliance, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 76ers for the annual Season of Giving event. Meek also cleared the bail for 20 Philadelphian women so that they could spend Christmas Eve with their families.