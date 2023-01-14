Tekashi 6ix9ine has seen Gunna’s recent statement and support for YSL and thinks it is all a joke.

Doubling down in his stance that he did not snitch, Gunna wrote on Instagram: “N***as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

In the image, Gunna is seen sitting in what can be considered a living room with a studio set up, presumably getting ready to craft new music.

Advertisement

6ix9ine hit Gunna’s comments to offer criticism: “In court you said it was a gang here on IG u saying the label,” the rainbow-haired rapper wrote. “Lol u can’t make this shit up.”

6ix9ine was quick to comment on Gunna’s post 😭 pic.twitter.com/H4q1ICmerH — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) January 11, 2023

READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda Drops Diss Track Allegedly Aimed At Gunna Titled “Rat N****s”

The statement is the first for Gunna since his attorney released one in December. The attorney, Steve Sadow, hit social media to shut down lies.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO case that landed himself, Young Thug, and more in jail.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, taking the Alford plea, citing pleading guilt was his best interest while maintaining innocence.

Gunna was sentenced to five years, with one serving in prison. The one-year is commuted to time served, while the four-year balance is suspended and will result in a special arrangement, including 500 hours of community service.