50 Cent is the first in a long list of names that should apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent apologized to Hot Girl Meg for comparing Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett, who was believed to orchestrate a hate crime hoax.

50 Cent stated his judgment was thrown off by Thee Stallion’s conversation with Gayle King, where she denied a sexual relationship with Lanez. 50 thought everything forward was a lie, and he was not supportive.

“The only reason I felt I should apologize is when I heard the phone conversation, it made me feel like ‘oh shit, now I know what happened,'” 50 said, alluding to Lanez’s calls from jail.

50 Cent offers an attempt at public apology toward Megan Thee Stallion; says he didn’t believe until hearing the phone call pic.twitter.com/e2pPG7o1xM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

You can tap into 50’s full interview, where he talks about Elon Musk, Kanye West, and more, here.