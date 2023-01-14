Last month Canadian rapper Daystar ‘Tory Lanez’ Petersons’ father, Sonstar Peterson, went viral after he hurled allegations at Roc Nation outside the courthouse. His son was found guilty on all counts and is facing serious jail time. Peterson accused Roc Nation of causing Tory’s conviction for shooting his ex-friend Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Last night Tory’s father went live on Instagram and spoke about their continued fight against “the machine” and how his family has already forgiven Megan.

Peterson states:

Because there are those who felt it was important to paint my son, Daystar Peterson aka the artist Tory Lanez, with a particular brush and to hold him up in a particular light to make people think that he is a monster, that he is this really, really terrible person who did a really, really terrible thing…

This might come as a shock to many of you, but guess what? Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago.

Peterson, who is a former pastor and ordained minister, went on to explain that forgiveness is essential to one’s well-being. He adds that harboring resentment for anyone can bring on sickness and disease.

We know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart, to cleanse one’s soul, and to not be bound up with hatred. Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually diseases of the bones, it has been proven. And it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real-life force in your life.

Some will no doubt actually question, ‘Is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on?’ Yes, we have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.



Watch the video below