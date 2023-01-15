After 2 years, retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sharelle Rosado again in front of family and friends over the weekend. With a new ring and surprise proposal planned Ochocinco presented his fiance with a new ring.



Two years ago, retired NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Rosado, and she said yes. To star off 2023, he proposed again.

The 45-year-old retired NFLer got down on one knee to ask the 35-year-old “Selling Tampa” alum for her hand in marriage in front of family and friends. It was a total surprise for Sharelle. Ochocinco reportedly invited 20 guests to join them in Miami for what he told her was a birthday celebration for himself. What she didn’t know was that her baby daddy had something up his sleeve.

”The official Proposal,” the bride-to-be captioned the proposal video, which she shared on Instagram.

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words,” Sharelle told PEOPLE after the proposal. “This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me.”

“He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing,” she added. “Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot.”

She shared that her engagement to Chad is “the next step of our beautiful journey together,” and explained, “I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife.’ “

”Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed,” she continued. “We are already talking about possibly getting married in the Bahamas and having the Valley Boys Junkanoo close us out,” Rosado details. “It’s a special spot for us, we celebrated our daughter’s first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays.”

Chad and Sharelle welcomed a baby girl, Serenity, in January 2022. He is also the father of seven children, whom he shares with six different women. Sharelle has three children from previous relationships.

According to PEOPLE, Chad and Sharelle had been publicly referring to one another as “fiancé” for some time, however, Chad had reportedly never given Sharelle a ring.

We’re not sure how true that is since Sharelle showed off what appears to be an engagement ring in a video posted on her IG Stories in January 2021 with the caption, “I said yessss.”

