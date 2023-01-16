As podcasting continues to grow more popular, many media and entertainment companies are starting their own podcast networks. In April of last year, Warner Music Group launched its own in-house podcasting network, Interval Presents. On Friday, N.O.R.E., and DJ EFN were proud to announce that they had struck a deal with Interval Presents to bring Drink Champs to WMG’s podcasting network.

“I’m feeling good about partnering with Interval Presents and joining the all-star team they’ve got,” N.O.R.E. said in a statement. “We’re ready to take things to the next level for us and the culture at large! Let’s go!”

According to PodNews, Through the deal, Interval Presents will have exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the podcast on all major platforms. Drink Champs is also the latest podcast to be added to Interval Present’s roster, which also includes Rap Radar with Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliot Wilson, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, and The Last Resort with Lupita Nyong’o.

“Drink Champs has been at the forefront of cultural conversations for nearly a decade and has created some of the most iconic moments at the intersection of culture and music,” said Allan Coye, GM of Interval Presents and SVP of Digital Strategy & Business Development at WMG. “They’ve built an incredible platform that we’ve admired from afar, and now we’re incredibly excited to welcome them to Interval Presents. Our collaboration will focus on further amplifying N.O.R.E. and EFN’s unique and unfiltered approach to storytelling and bringing the show to new podcast listeners.”

The next episode of Drink Champs and the first under Interval Presents is set to be released on January 27th.